As winter sets in, seasonal depression could, too

If certain symptoms are present such as sleepiness, eating more, gaining weight, lack of motivation, lack of self-care, and a sudden disinterest in day-to-da
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The change of weather and shorter daylight hours often affect people’s mood.

If certain symptoms are present such as sleeplessness, eating more, gaining weight, lack of motivation, lack of self-care, and a sudden disinterest in day-to-day activities. it may be due to seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.

“So seasonal affective disorder, it’s diagnosed under the major depressive component and it mimics a lot of the symptoms of major depressive disorder,” says licensed professional counselor Corynthia Reece.

Reece says the reason that seasonal affective disorder is so prevalent has to do with the change in daylight hours.

“We have a shorter amount of time of having sunlight and having daylight for people to spend time outdoors enjoying the sunlight,” says Reece.

Reece says the sun acts as a natural energizer for our bodies. When there are less daylight hours, she recommends finding creative ways to get sunlight.

“Maybe you could go outside during lunch or sit outside on the patio if you’re going out to lunch,” says Reece.

According to the Mayo Clinic, SAD is said to be four times more commonly diagnosed in woman than men.

“Women are also dealing with other symptoms going on within their body that could be adding to how they’re responding to it,” says Reece.

For severe symptoms, Reece recommends medicine and therapy. However, Reece states that medicine only does a certain portion of the work and that self-care, including proper rest, goes a long way.

“Having inspirational quotes sent to you every day, doing the things that we typically do to take care of ourselves like exercising, eating right, spending time with family and friends,” says Reece.

Light therapy is another method some turn to in fighting seasonal affective disorder.

Special phototherapy lighting is used by some to treat the condition. To learn more about Seasonal Affective Disorder, click here.

