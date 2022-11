From the Van Zandt County District Clerk’s Office

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The case that was set for jury trial on Nov. 14 has been cancelled, and those summoned are not required to report.

Those who received a summons for Monday, Nov. 14, at 8:30 a.m. do not need to take any further action.

