Tyler Public Library launches new app

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Ever since the pandemic, the Tyler Public Library has experienced a drastic decline in magazines being checked out.

To compensate for this loss, Tyler residents now have free access to a new online application called Cloud Library. The app launched on Oct. 1, and it offers reading materials in over 60 different languages.

Last Thursday, they added a magazine portion called NewsStand which includes over 75,000 different magazines and newspapers.

Since coming back from COVID-19, the materials available have increased, but the library has steadily experienced a decline in magazines being checked out.

“Putting magazines online provides another platform for those who have gotten used to consuming magazines through electronic resources,” said Tyler Public Library City Librarian Ashley Taylor.

Taylor said she remembers around 1,000 newspapers being checked out in 2016. This year, she said only half that amount has been checked out.

Online access is only free to those who pay taxes in Tyler and who live in Tyler. Those outside the city limits can pay a monthly membership fee of $10 for access or an annual fee of $90.

Any student attending Tyler ISD can obtain a library card and access the app free of charge, regardless of their residence.

“It opens up a number of periodicals that we wouldn’t necessarily have the budget to obtain physically, and it opens up worldwide access to an array of materials,” said Taylor.

“I know here at the library we have a lot of families who will come in and they only speak Spanish, and they’ll utilize their children to try and translate for them, but accessing Spanish materials is crucial for them,” said Taylor.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.