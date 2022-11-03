Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Trial date for Smith County constable accused of theft could be pushed back

Curtis Traylor-Harris in court
Curtis Traylor-Harris in court((Source: KLTV))
By Erin Wides and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris appeared in Judge Jack Skeen Jr. court today. His trial date is currently set for November 14, but today in court Traylor-Harris’ lawyer asked for continuance due to another hearing that he’s involved in which could go to trial.

Skeen said he’ll carry the defense’s motion until Monday when they’ll know if his other case goes to trial.

Skeen said if his other case moves to trial he will grant continuance, moving Traylor-Harris’ date to December 5, if not it will stay November 14.

Skeen also granted a travel permit to Traylor-Harris so he can travel to Dallas to speak with his legal team.

RELATED: New court date set for Smith County Constable accused of theft

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Abducted child and suspect dead after chase in Rosenberg
The wreck happened on Wednesday evening near Country Tavern.
Woman airlifted to hospital after 2-vehicle wreck on Hwy 31
Javier Valenzuela-Avila (Source: Smith County jail website)
21-year-old gets 50 years for death of woman at Tyler home
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
A truck tractor struck a car carrying two childrden on NNE Loop 323 near CR 376 Wednesday...
Car crashes into ditch after wreck with semi on Tyler Loop 323

Latest News

Van Zandt County cancels jury duty for Nov. 14
KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about the “Red, White, and You!” hiring event happening at the C. L....
WebXtra: Workforce Solutions holds job fair in Nacogdoches
KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about the “Red, White, and You!” hiring event happening at the C. L....
WebXtra: Workforce Solutions holds job fair in Nacogdoches
Fight at Tyler motel leads to suspect accidentally shooting himself
Fight at Tyler motel leads to suspect accidentally shooting himself