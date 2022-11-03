Trial date for Smith County constable accused of theft could be pushed back

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris appeared in Judge Jack Skeen Jr. court today. His trial date is currently set for November 14, but today in court Traylor-Harris’ lawyer asked for continuance due to another hearing that he’s involved in which could go to trial.

Skeen said he’ll carry the defense’s motion until Monday when they’ll know if his other case goes to trial.

Skeen said if his other case moves to trial he will grant continuance, moving Traylor-Harris’ date to December 5, if not it will stay November 14.

Skeen also granted a travel permit to Traylor-Harris so he can travel to Dallas to speak with his legal team.

