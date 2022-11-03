Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Redzone Game Ball of the Week to Corrigan-Camden

GF Default - CTNN REDZONE WEEK 2 10:20
By Mark Bownds
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Corrigan, Texas (KTRE) - This weeks Redzone Game Ball of the Week goes to undefeated Corrigan-Camden.

“Alright we are in Corrigan today where the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs are having an absolutely unbelievable season. They are post-season bound, and as you can see I’m with the Bulldogs here and I’m with the Corrigan-Camden Head Coach Brett Ratliff. Coach Ratliff what a season you have had. You have outscored your district opponents 208 to nothing. I don’t know what’s more impressive your offense or your defense but it is definitely deserving of a REDZONE Game Ball, congratulations.”

Coach Ratliff replied, “I appreciate that thank you very much. Boys this is on yall there you go right there right there.”

We asked for him to tell us about this team.

“Hey, I couldn’t be more proud of the effort they put out week in and week out,” he said. “Our coaches they work their tales off our players work their tales off and as you can see we are reaping the benefits right now.”

