Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Pentagon police: Man drove through checkpoint, made threats

Tamirat Yehualawork, 36, is charged with using a vehicle as a weapon to intimidate, resist and...
Tamirat Yehualawork, 36, is charged with using a vehicle as a weapon to intimidate, resist and impede federal police officers.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A man accused of driving through a Pentagon checkpoint and toward officers allegedly said he “hates America and was trying to kill people” as he was being apprehended.

Court documents say 36-year-old Tamirat Yehualawork was arrested after he drove an SUV through the checkpoint Friday evening and broke off the drop arm. An attempt to raise a secondary barrier reportedly failed because the vehicle was moving too fast.

Agents say Yehualawork then continued to drive toward the Pentagon. Officers eventually stopped him by using their cruisers to pin his SUV against a parked car.

Yehualawork is an Ethiopian national who entered the country on a visa. However, his current immigration status is unclear.

He’s charged with using a vehicle as a weapon to intimidate, resist and impede federal police officers.

A Pentagon spokesperson said there were no other passengers in the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Abducted child and suspect dead after chase in Rosenberg
Javier Valenzuela-Avila (Source: Smith County jail website)
21-year-old gets 50 years for death of woman at Tyler home
A truck tractor struck a car carrying two childrden on NNE Loop 323 near CR 376 Wednesday...
Car crashes into ditch after wreck with semi on Tyler Loop 323
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Longview woman killed after hitting pickup stopped on I-20 shoulder

Latest News

Crime scene tape is seen in Hattiesburg, Miss., after a fatal shooting there Wednesday night.
2 dead, 3 hurt in Mississippi shooting, officials say
An assessment from the National Intelligence Council suggests Russia's military leaders have...
New intel heightens fear Russia could use nukes in Ukraine
Hend Bustami, 28, is charged with open murder in the death of her mother, who was found stabbed...
Woman allegedly confesses to mother’s murder in 911 call
Investigators said the victim was involved in a verbal argument with her daughter prior to her...
Authorities believe daughter confessed to mother's murder in 911 call