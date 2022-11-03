Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Paraglider spots woman trapped on top of sinking car, leading to her rescue

A paraglider out for a flight in South Florida spotted a woman clinging to her submerged vehicle in a canal, and came to her rescue. (SOURCE: Cristiano Piquet)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – A paraglider who went out for his usual Sunday flight in South Florida is now considered a hero for his actions.

While in the air, Cristiano Piquet saw a woman clinging to her submerged vehicle in a canal.

Piquet was recording his flight near Homestead, which is a suburb of Miami, when he saw the woman “holding on for his life.”

Piquet shared the video, which shows the woman screaming for help in the water as she holds onto her car.

The paraglider quickly landed nearby, on the other side of the canal.

“Need help?” he shouts as he runs toward her.

“Oh my God,” the woman said. “I fell with my car in here.”

Piquet then sought help from a resident nearby, who can be seen using ropes to pull the woman to safety.

The woman hugs the good Samaritan after her rescue.

Piquet shared another clip showing first responders on the scene.

“Mission accomplished,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

