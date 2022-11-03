Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Fair to Partly Cloudy skies overnight with patchy fog can be expected. A few light showers are possible tomorrow morning before a partly cloudy sky is expected with a wind out of the Southeast at 10-18 mph. On Friday, A First Alert Weather Day has been issued from the late afternoon hours until 2 AM on Saturday morning as a moderately strong cold front moves into and through East Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has placed All of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK, or 15% chance of strong to severe storms within 25 miles of any point within the slight risk area and a good portion of the Northern/Central Sections of East Texas under an ENHANCED RISK, or a 30% chance of strong to severe storms within 25 miles of any point within this risk area. Along and just ahead of this cold front, strong to severe thunderstorms are expected. Once again, the greatest risk appears to be the strong, gusty thunderstorm winds of 60-70 mph. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out at this time because of the Enhanced Risk being posted. Frequent lightning/thunder and very heavy rainfall will occur with this system. Rainfall totals of 1.00″-2.00″ will be possible. Some minor flooding may occur in areas that have a tendency to flood during rainfall like this. Widespread flooding is not expected. Please prepare you and your family for these strong storms on Friday. As the front moves through, skies should clear by late Saturday morning. Plenty of sunshine is expected for the weekend with cool mornings and mild afternoons. Partly to Mostly Sunny skies are expected for Monday through Wednesday. Election Day appears to be very nice with partly cloudy skies and very mild temperatures. Have a great Wednesday Night.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.