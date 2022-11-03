Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a bit warmer this morning with many places still in the 60s.  Expect clouds to hang on for much of the day today with a few breaks by late afternoon.  South and southeast winds will gust up to 15 and 20 mph at times with temperatures reaching the lower 80s this afternoon.  Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day with showers possible off and on through the early afternoon.  By late afternoon, thunderstorms begin to form and could intensify quickly becoming strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.  Hail is possible up to the size of golf balls and a few isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out.  The storms will form a line by evening and push southeast through East Texas, coming to an end shortly after midnight.  Skies will gradually clear Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures this weekend.

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 11-3-22
