Marion County boil water notice rescinded

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice from Mims Water Supply has been rescinded.

The notice was issued Nov. 2 due to an 8″ line break on FM 729 that caused reduced water pressure.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system. As of 1:15 p.m., the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.

A release from Mims said, “We deeply regret any inconveniences this occurrence may have caused you. Apparently, there has been some ground shifting, and subsequently the line was damaged. We made every effort to make repairs to restore service as soon as possible and obtain the confirmation to return to normal usage. We greatly appreciated the customers’ understanding and cooperation in this matter.”

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact General Manager and Operator David Oney at 903-601-2746 or Office Manager Paula Hathcoat at 903-601-2155. You may also contact the Mims business office, located at 12688 FM 729, at 903-755-3185, during business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

