Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Marion County boil water notice rescinded

(FOX5)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice from Mims Water Supply has been rescinded.

The notice was issued Nov. 2 due to an 8″ line break on FM 729 that caused reduced water pressure.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system. As of 1:15 p.m., the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.

A release from Mims said, “We deeply regret any inconveniences this occurrence may have caused you.  Apparently, there has been some ground shifting, and subsequently the line was damaged.  We made every effort to make repairs to restore service as soon as possible and obtain the confirmation to return to normal usage.  We greatly appreciated the customers’ understanding and cooperation in this matter.”

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact General Manager and Operator David Oney at 903-601-2746 or Office Manager Paula Hathcoat at 903-601-2155. You may also contact the Mims business office, located at 12688 FM 729, at 903-755-3185, during business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Abducted child and suspect dead after chase in Rosenberg
The wreck happened on Wednesday evening near Country Tavern.
Woman airlifted to hospital after 2-vehicle wreck on Hwy 31
Javier Valenzuela-Avila (Source: Smith County jail website)
21-year-old gets 50 years for death of woman at Tyler home
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Lone Star Inn
Fight at Tyler motel leads to suspect accidentally shooting himself

Latest News

Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Grand jury no-bills deputy who shot, killed man in Rusk County traffic stop
18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview
18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview
Seth Estes Vanover, a former Longview Police Department lieutenant, is charged by the FBI with...
Ex-Longview officer accused of soliciting minor online gets January trial date
Longview Police Department
Longview student arrested after making terroristic threats against 2 schools, police say