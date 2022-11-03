Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Lyft to cut 13% of workforce in attempt to trim costs

Lyft said it will be cutting jobs.
Lyft said it will be cutting jobs.(Lyft)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The ride-hailing service Lyft is cutting 13% of its workforce, nearly 700 employees, as it tries to lower operating expenses.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it anticipates incurring approximately $27 million to $32 million in restructuring and other charges related to employee severance and benefits costs.

The charges are expected in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Abducted child and suspect dead after chase in Rosenberg
The wreck happened on Wednesday evening near Country Tavern.
Woman airlifted to hospital after 2-vehicle wreck on Hwy 31
Javier Valenzuela-Avila (Source: Smith County jail website)
21-year-old gets 50 years for death of woman at Tyler home
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
A truck tractor struck a car carrying two childrden on NNE Loop 323 near CR 376 Wednesday...
Car crashes into ditch after wreck with semi on Tyler Loop 323

Latest News

Meet a one-eared dog named "Van Gogh" who has an eye for art.
Dog with one ear paints masterpieces with his tongue
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
Backup power used at Ukraine nuclear site to fend off crisis
HSI staff and volunteers carry dogs from the Ansan, South Korea dog meat farm rescue into the...
Dozens of dogs arrive in US from meat farm, will need adopters
FILE - This June 17, 2019 file photo shows 5-mg pills of oxycodone. The nation's top public...
CDC softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors