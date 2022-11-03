Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview student arrested after making terroristic threats against 2 schools, police say

Longview Police Department
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, a student was apprehended after police say they made terroristic threats to local schools.

Police say at about 1:15 p.m. they were made aware of a possible verbal threat toward Foster Middle School and Judson Middle School. After investigation, police say they verified the initial report.

Detectives obtained a directive to apprehend for a student from Judson Middle School which was signed by a local judge for a third degree felony terroristic threat charge. The student was apprehended off school grounds without incident and transported to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police added the following statement:

The Longview Police Department encourages parents and guardians to visit with their children regarding school safety. Statements of violence towards any of our campuses will be taken seriously and investigated to the fullest extent by the police department. The Longview Police Department want to thank all of our Independent School Districts partners for their continued cooperation and communication involving our schools. Making any threat, whether in person or online, is illegal and has serious consequences.

RELATED: Student arrested for making terroristic threats toward Pine Tree Jr. High School

