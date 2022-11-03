Klondike FFA returns with national title in ‘milk quality’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For some of the smallest schools on the South Plains, it’s common for all the students to do all the activities — whether it be sports, cheer or agriculture. In the midst of their busy schedule, Klondike’s FFA program brought home a national crown in milk quality at last week’s national convention in Indianapolis.

Klondike advisor Mackenzie Allison says preparation didn’t begin this fall. It started many years ago.

“So, I’ve known most of these girls since they were very young, and so I’ve watched them grow into who they are today,” she said, “But once I got to have them as students, I was able to really push them to reach their potential. I saw potential in them very early.”

As the four girls could attest, such honors don’t come without hard work and sacrifice.

“We studied whenever we could on weekends. If we had extra time in class, we would study. So a lot of studying went into it for sure,” said senior Neihmaya Howard, who also earned second-place honors in both problem solving and in the overall competition.

“We learned probably about 800 questions in total,” echoed fellow senior Bella Stevens, who placed second in milk identification, and seventh overall. “Being able to say that we came out as ‘National Champions’ is huge, because it just shows how much time we were willing to put in and how much hard work that we put into this competition.”

“There’s many, many hours of studying that go into this competition” said Raeleigh Bellows, who placed first in the individual competition, and third in both cheese evaluation and problem solving.

“This is hours upon hours of memorization and consistency. It’s a lot of pressure. This contest is very hard,” said Mackenzie Allison, who is presiding over her third championship team. “Whatever they pursue, I know they’re going to be successful because they’re such hard workers.”

Along with the national title, the trip also was also a fun trip for sophomore Fallon Warren, who was there for the first time. She placed third overall, while earning the blue ribbon in dairy/non-dairy evaluation.

“At first, I didn’t know exactly what I was getting into because I had never been to nationals before, and I didn’t know what Indianapolis would look like, but it was so beautiful. It was so fun to be with the three of them, and our coach.”

Four years of activities from Klondike’s FFA have even helped Neihmaya, who plans to pursue a similar career after she graduates.

“As of right now, I want to major in food science or something along those lines,” she said. “Whenever I started my freshman year, it was a big interest to me and it automatically got my attention, and so I think that doing it for all four years of high school really helped me determine that that was what I wanted to do whenever I get out of high school.”

Not only will their hard work and determination help them in their college years, it’s also helping them now on the volleyball courts. Thursday evening, the same girls will load the bus for an area playoff in Rankin- where they await the Marfa Shorthorns.

“They are actively studying now for other competitions,” Allison said. “All four of them are in volleyball, and are just heavily involved in all things at our school, so they stay very busy.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.