First Alert Weather Day: Hail, tornado possible Friday evening

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Friday afternoon through 2 a.m. on Saturday morning.

First Alert Weather Day (KLTV)

Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely along with isolated tornadoes, large hail, and some minor flash flooding issues. The Storm Prediction Center has placed near all of East Texas under an Enhanced Risk (3/5) for significant severe weather to occur.

First Alert Weather Day (KLTV)

The threat for isolated tornadoes has increased since yesterday...and even since this morning. We need to be well prepared for this possibility...knowing where our Tornado Safe Spot is. A small-windowless interior room in your home. Get as many walls as possible between you and the outside.

First Alert Weather Day (KLTV)

If you are in a mobile home or a camper/trailer, make sure you get to a sturdy shelter well before the severe storms move in. Strong winds will damage these structures easily in the severe storms that are possible. Don’t wait until the last minute. Please be weather alert!

First Alert Weather Day (KLTV)

Once the front moves through, the risks for severe weather will diminish quickly. Hail to near golf-ball size will be possible as well. Rainfall totals of 1.00″-3.00″ will be possible as the front moves through.

First Alert Weather Day (KLTV)

Please download the KLTV Weather App if you don’t already have it. It is free and is a great tool to have. If the power goes out, please make sure you have your electronic devices fully charged.

First Alert Weather Day (KLTV)

We will continue to update you as this weather event nears. Fairly quiet weather is expected starting Saturday afternoon and continuing through late next week. A few rain showers will be possible on Monday as a warm front pushes through from the south, otherwise, we should be dry.

First Alert Weather Day (KLTV)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.