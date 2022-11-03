Fight at Tyler motel leads to suspect accidentally shooting himself

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting themselves during a fight.

According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the fight happened at the Lone Star Inn in the 3200 block of W. Gentry Pkwy. Police were called at approximately 7:42 a.m.

Erbaugh said the incident started as a fight between two individuals. He said one of the people involved in the fight pulled out a pistol and began pistol-whipping the other person involved in the altercation. While this was happening, Erbaugh said the gun went off, striking the suspect who was pistol-whipping the other person.

Erbaugh said the person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. It is also unknown what charges he will be facing at this time.

