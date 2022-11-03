Longview man gets 12 years for drunk driving wreck that killed 64-year-old woman

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man facing intoxication manslaughter charges following a 2017 crash that killed a 64-year-old woman will spend 12 years in jail, a judge decided Thursday.

Corie Michael Murray, 32, of Longview, was traveling northbound in the 3000 block of South Eastman Road in Longview on Oct. 6, 2017, when police say he veered into oncoming traffic. Murray collided with Tunyion Lanette Andrews and her mother, Billie Griffin Andrews, 64, a passenger in the vehicle. She later died from injuries received in the crash.

Members from the victim’s family as well as the defendant’s family appeared in court on Thursday before a judge.

A daughter and sister of Billie Griffin Andrews and a told the court that the family has been deeply affected by her death. The sister had a stroke which she attributes to the stress of the loss. They said things have never been the same for the family.

A friend of Corie Murray testified that Murray’s mother died a year before the wreck, and that after her death, Corie was a different person who sometimes said he wished it had been him who died instead of Ms. Andrews.

Corie’s fiancee said that Corie would often wake up with nightmares, would cry, or not be able to sleep following the wreck. She called him a broken man who is remorseful. She said the night of the wreck they had had an argument.

Corie’s sister said that he lost his home and car after the wreck.

Corie Miller also took the stand. He said the has two young daughters who he has not told about the wreck and why he hasn’t been around.

He called his actions irresponsible and apologizes to the Andrews family.

He said he did not get mental health counseling because he could not afford it, and was embarrassed. He said he prayed for substance abuse help.

Corrie Murray has been in jail for 17 months.

In closing arguments, the defense attorney asked for treatment for Corie Murray, and 10 years on conviction for intoxication manslaughter.

The State had for the maximum sentence, which is 20 years.

