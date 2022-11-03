18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Northbound lanes of Green Street in Longview are blocked after an 18-wheeler has become stuck underneath the bridge at Green and Cotton.

The driver is not hurt and a heavy-duty wrecker is on scene.

Southbound lanes are getting through, but northbound lanes are blocked at this time.

Earlier this week, another bridge in Longview at Green Street and Nelson was struck by a load on a truck.

