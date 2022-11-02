WebXtra: Tyler Animal Services offering free adoptions with donation of 12 fleece blankets

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Animal Control and Shelter is offering no-cost adoptions for dogs and cats with a donation of 12 new fleece blankets for November.

The blankets will be used for animals at the shelter. Blankets that are 50″x60″ are preferred to fit a pet’s kennel.

Animals adopted from Tyler Animal Services are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. The standard adoption fee for dogs is $120 and $80 for cats.

To adopt, view available animals or submit an application, visit the Tyler Animal Services webpage. Call (903) 535-0045 for more information.

Tyler Animal Control and Shelter Director of Animal Services Shawn Markmann explains the no-cost adoption for the month of November with KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti.

