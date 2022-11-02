Tyler Legacy hopes to end season on positive note

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy ends its season Thursday, looking at just 2 wins. Getting in their final practice, they hope to end on a positive, if not winning, note when they host Rockwall.

It is Senior Night for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders their final game of the season against Rockwall. It was a struggling season but one thing about this team, no matter what happened on a Friday night - mainly losing - every Monday morning they come back here on campus to get back after it and get ready for the next game.

And for these seniors not only was it a fast season, but fast career at Tyler Legacy.

“It went pretty fast, you know, I feel like I was just a freshman, you know, suiting up on the grass field and you know it goes by quick,” said senior Nate Crockett.

For many of the seniors on this team their careers end a day sooner because legacy like many other schools at East Texas will play their game Thursday night because of the threatening weather.

Coach Joe Willis sees a lot of character in this his team.

“Yeah these guys continued to work all season long and that’s a thing I’m most proud. You know they come back for more and that’s a good thing because we got a lotta young players,” Willis said. “These are valuable experiences for those freshman and sophomores, and we got our team you can’t beat your continued practice in a game situation.”

