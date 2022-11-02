Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas man still on the loose after Pottsboro manhunt

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -A man is on the run after police attempted to serve him a warrant at an apartment complex near Pottsboro.

The manhunt started when police received a call about a disturbance at the Abbington Junction Apartments around 5 Tuesday evening.

Pottsboro Police Chief, Shone Nix said the caller reported that a person involved in the disturbance had a gun.

The person was later identified as Gene Scheer and is wanted on a Texas pardon and parole warrant.

When police arrived, Scheer reportedly jumped from the second-floor window, tossed the gun, and ran into a wooded area.

Denison Police and Grayson County Sheriffs were called in to help with the search. Authorities said they found the suspect’s gun but Scheer was not found.

Police advise anyone who sees Scheer, to not approach him and contact their local law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

