SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects

Avery Gorman has a preview of what you can expect at the SFA fall plant fair.
By Avery Gorman
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA fall plant fair begins on Friday.

The fair showcases plants raised entirely by students who track the growth for a grade.

The community can come out and see the plants and even buy them from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the SFA gardens on Friday. The money raised goes back into the program.

