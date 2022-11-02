Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly clear skies overnight for most. Starting in the morning, partly to mostly cloudy skies with patchy fog will occur, then a mostly sunny afternoon is likely. Partly Cloudy and breezy on Thursday with high temps in the lower 80s. On Friday we will begin looking for the chances for severe weather across much of the area by late afternoon/evening hours. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday PM through Saturday AM as a moderately strong cold front moves across ETX from West to East starting late on Friday evening and pushes through near dawn on Saturday morning. Along and out ahead of this front, strong to severe storms are expected. At this time, we are expecting strong/gusty thunderstorm winds of 60-70 mph to be the main/primary threat. Other threats exist...an isolated tornado or two will be possible along with some pockets of hail near 1″ or larger. As this cold front moves through, 1.00″-2.00″ of rain will be possible with a slight possibility of some minor flash flooding in a few areas. As we get closer to the frontal passage, we will have more details on the threats that we could see in ETX. Please stay tuned. Sunday and Monday appear to be nice days with cool mornings and mild afternoons and sunshine. On Tuesday of next week, Election Day, partly cloudy skies are expected with a slight chance for a few PM showers.

