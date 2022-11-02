Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches redirects ARPA funding from water system to other projects

By Brian Jordan
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The director of public works speaks about the water system and sewer projects that have been cut.

$8 million in ARPA funding was meant to go to the projects, but after a petition blocked the city from taking on debt with a certificate of obligations, the money is now being split up between many other high-priority projects for the city.

