East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting off with temperatures in the 50s and some pretty dense fog in many places across the region. Fog will be gone by late morning with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this afternoon and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures warm back into the lower 80s for the end of the work week with clouds increasing through Friday. A strong storm system arrives Friday afternoon with a line of strong to severe thunderstorms arriving in East Texas by Friday evening. This line of storms will move from west to east through the region into the early morning hours Saturday. Expect clearing skies by Saturday afternoon and slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend ahead.

