Investigation reveals fire at Overton church building started in kitchen

(Kim McNeel)
By Avery Gorman
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The fire that destroyed the Overton First Baptist Church Family Life Center has been under investigation until now.

Rusk County Emergency Management Coordinator Terry Linder said their investigation is now complete.

He said the cause of the fire has been labeled as undetermined, but they concluded it was not intentionally set.

They have nailed down the origin to the kitchen area but were not confident enough to determine it began from any one item or appliance, Linder said.

