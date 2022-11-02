Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Grant to help Gregg County Historical Museum make repairs

Gregg County Historical Museum
Gregg County Historical Museum((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A grant to the Gregg County Historical Museum will help provide repairs to the building.

The $30,000 grant provided through the Texas Preservation Trust Fund from the Texas Historical Commission will be used to repair walls, trim, baseboards and doors in a room on the second floor of the museum. The room had been used as a storage room and will house the museum archive and oral history library once repairs are completed.

“We have to make sure we have people working on this project with preservation and restoration experience. We cannot go out and get any wall guy. We need to know that they know what they are doing. We will have to make sure everything we do gets approved by the Texas Historical Commission because it is a restoration project not a renovation project,” said Lindsay Loy, Executive Director of the Gregg County Historical Museum.

The museum also received a private family grant to restore the floors. Once a bid is selected, the restoration project should take six months to complete.

