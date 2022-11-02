Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former Central Texas police chief gets deferred probation for improper sexual contact with boy

Quincy Lee. (File Jail photo)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ROSEBUD, Texas (KWTX) - The former police chief of Rosebud was placed on felony deferred probation Wednesday for having improper sexual contact with a 14-year-old boy.

Retired State District Judge Ralph Strother accepted the plea agreement between the state and Quincy Deon Lee during a brief sentencing hearing in Waco’s 54th State District Court. The judge placed Lee, 42, on deferred probation for 10 years, fined him $1,000 and ordered him to serve 30 days in the McLennan County Jail as a term and condition of his probation.

Lee pleaded guilty in May to indecency with a child by contact, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Lee’s attorney, Brittany Lannen, asked Strother if Lee could serve his 30 days in jail on weekends because he has a job as a transport driver in Houston. The judge approved the request.

Lee, who has surrendered his law enforcement certification, and Lannen both declined comment after the hearing.

A Texas Ranger investigation revealed Lee touched the genitals of a 14-year-old boy in June 2014, according to court records. Lee was not arrested until after his case was presented for indictment to a McLennan County grand jury in 2019.

Lee resigned as Rosebud police chief in August 2017 after a woman on probation accused him of harassment and sexual assault. A subsequent Texas Ranger investigation showed a women reported in June 2017 that Lee had sexually assaulted her over a period of months, according to an arrest affidavit.

The woman reported Lee threatened to have her probation revoked if she refused his sexual advances. She reported she was locked in the police chief’s office and forced to have sex on Lee’s desk.

The charges were not pursued but led to Lee’s resignation.

In unrelated cases, Lee was placed on deferred probation for 10 years in November 2021 after his conviction in Falls County on two counts of sexual assault of a child. The allegations involved sexual assaults of two young boys, according to Falls County records.

