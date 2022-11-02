Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert Weather Day for Friday Evening through 2 AM Saturday Morning

An Enhanced Risk for severe weather has been added to East Texas for Fri PM/Sat AM.
By Mark Scirto and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday, A First Alert Weather Day has been issued from the late afternoon hours until 2 AM on Saturday morning as a moderately strong cold front moves into and through East Texas.

Risk area
The Storm Prediction Center has placed All of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK, or 15% chance of strong to severe storms within 25 miles of any point within the slight risk area. Most of the Northern/Central Sections of East Texas are NOW under an ENHANCED RISK, or a 30% chance of strong to severe storms within 25 miles of any point within the risk area. Along and just ahead of this cold front, strong to severe thunderstorms are expected.

Risks
Once again, the greatest risk appears to be the strong, gusty thunderstorm winds of 60-70 mph. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out at this time because of the Enhanced Risk being posted. Frequent lightning/thunder and very heavy rainfall will occur with this system. Rainfall totals of 1.00″-2.00″ will be possible.

Futurecast
Some minor flooding may occur in areas that have a tendency to flood during rainfall like this. Widespread flooding is not expected. Please prepare you and your family for these strong storms on Friday. As the front moves through, skies should clear by late Saturday morning.

Futurecast
Futurecast
