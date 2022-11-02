Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert Weather Day: Storms expected to start Friday evening in East Texas

By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A strong storm system headed toward East Texas will bring strong to severe thunderstorms to the area late Friday.

Friday morning will begin with mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible off and on during the day. A line of thunderstorms will develop just to the west of East Texas and roll into the northwestern counties of East Texas by the end of the regular work day. This line of storms will continue from northwest to southeast during the evening hours and overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. Rain will end before sunrise Saturday.

(Katie Vossler)

Any of these storms could become strong to sever with damaging winds, frequent lightning and small hail. An Isolated tornado can not be ruled out. The storm prediction center has most of East Texas under a slight risk for severe storms through Saturday at 7 a.m.

(Katie Vossler)

