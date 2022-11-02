Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Farmers say bird flu, other issues causing turkey shortage ahead of Thanksgiving

A number of factors are contributing to a nationwide turkey shortage, from supply chain issues to the avian flu.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Finding that perfect Thanksgiving bird for the table could be more of a challenge this year. A number of factors are contributing to a nationwide turkey shortage, from supply chain issues to the avian flu.

The avian flu is taking a toll on turkeys this year. According to the U.S Department of Agriculture, 5.4 million turkeys have died due to exposure.

“Turkey is no different from chicken or ducks coming flying in from the north…on poultry operations, they’re going to have to take extreme measure,” said Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service Agent of Angelina County Cary Sims.

Mortality rate is lower in wildfowl, such as duck and geese, but “the fact is they’re very much a carrier, so you can imagine any poultry farm having a pound nearby, that kind of goes hand in hand,” said Sims.

The USDA also reported turkey prices are 28% higher compared to this time last year.

As for small local restaurants, it seems it is always one thing after another.

“It’s been a barrel roll from COVID,” said Smitty’s BBQ Owner Brett Arnold. For him, finding vendors with turkeys has been a challenge.

“I went three months without getting any turkey breast for awhile,” said Arnold, leaving him to adjust his menu on days they can’t serve smoked turkey.

“It’s tough because you get customers that are used to it, and they keep coming in asking. Some understand it, some of them get upset.”

The CDC says avian flu or bird flu viruses usually do not infect people; it’s very rare. You cannot contract it from eating fully cooked chicken, turkey or duck.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview woman killed after hitting pickup stopped on I-20 shoulder
UPDATE: Abducted child and suspect dead after chase in Rosenberg
Tyler police are looking for a vehicle that struck two pedestrians and then fled the scene very...
Car hits 2 pedestrians near Cascades on Halloween eve, flees scene
Javier Valenzuela-Avila (Source: Smith County jail website)
21-year-old gets 50 years for death of woman at Tyler home
Gregg County restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab prepares to reopen
Gregg County restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab prepares to reopen

Latest News

Latino Vote
Latino Vote
Nacogdoches Water Sewage Funds Cut
Nacogdoches Water Sewage Funds Cut
VFW Roof
Credit union rescues VFW from roof problems
Credit union rescues VFW from roof problems