Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Strong/Severe Storms Likely Friday PM/Early Sat AM
An Enhanced Risk for severe weather now exists for Friday PM/Sat AM.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A very pleasant day across East Texas today with plenty of sunshine and very mild temperatures. Light wind continues. Thursday looks to be partly cloudy and a bit warmer and a little more wind as well out of the Southeast at 10-18 mph. On Friday, A First Alert Weather Day has been issued from the late afternoon hours until 2 AM on Saturday morning as a moderately strong cold front moves into and through East Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has placed All of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK, or 15% chance of strong to severe storms within 25 miles of any point within the slight risk area. A good portion of the Northern/Central Sections of East Texas is NOW under an ENHANCED RISK, or a 30% chance of strong to severe storms within 25 miles of any point within this risk area. Along and just ahead of this cold front, strong to severe thunderstorms are expected. Once again, the greatest risk appears to be the strong, gusty thunderstorm winds of 60-70 mph. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out at this time because of the Enhanced Risk being added. Frequent lightning/thunder and very heavy rainfall will occur with this system. Rainfall totals of 1.00″-2.00″ will be possible. Some minor flooding may occur in areas that have a tendency to flood during rainfall like this. Widespread flooding is not expected. Please prepare you and your family for these strong storms on Friday. As the front moves through, skies should clear by late Saturday morning. Plenty of sunshine is expected for the weekend with cool mornings and mild afternoons. Partly to Mostly Sunny skies are expected for Monday through Wednesday. Election Day appears to be very nice with partly cloudy skies and very mild temperatures. Have a great Wednesday.

