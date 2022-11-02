Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Demographics, economy discussed at Longview State of the City address

Longview Mayor Andy Mack delivered the annual State of the City address.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Mayor Andy Mack delivered the annual State of the City address.

He talked about younger people coming back to Longview while industry and manufacturers are coming in from all over the world. He also spoke about sales tax revenues doing well, as well as the economy, but he did it in an interactive way.

Mack’s approach was to have each table of attendees choose someone from their group as a mayor with the rest acting as city council. He then posed questions based on information he wanted to impart in hopes the audience would have a better understanding of what it’s like to be on a city council, including a council vote at each table.

Longview Mayor Andy Mack delivered the annual State of the City address in an interactive way.

