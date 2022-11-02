Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Credit union rescues VFW from roof problems

"We were contemplating shutting down. Made up our minds that if we could not get the funding anywhere that we would close the building.”
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Their building was in bad shape, on the verge of shutting down, until the Upshur County VFW got an eleventh hour reprieve, thanks to a benefactor who came to the rescue.

The Gilmer VFW post 6715 was established 76 years ago, but in 2022, they were in a hard spot.

“Our motto is move forward. No looking back. We were contemplating shutting down. Made up our minds that if we could not get the funding anywhere that we would close the building,” said Post Senior Vice Commander John Ashcraft.

The roof of the post was damaged and rotting away, leaking into the building.

They simply didn’t have the money to make $7,000 repairs.

“We didn’t have it, just didn’t have the money,” Ashcraft said.

Member Oscar Martinez was charged with finding someone to help, and to the rescue came Credit Union of Texas with a phone call.

“They said, ‘We are going to go ahead and put a new roof at the VFW,’” Oscar said.

“With our veterans, we are going to support our community in any way that we can, so that’s just one of the ways we support our community,” said Credit Union of Texas Representative Lindsey Hitt.

With a $7,500 check, a new roof was put on the post.

“To have a business come forward and help us is truly amazing and gratifying. We thank ya’ll,” said Ashcraft.

The post runs operations through fundraising efforts such as fishing tournaments and donations.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

