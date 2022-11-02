Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Cass County sheriff still looking for missing woman who suffers hallucinations, needs meds

Kathleen Spanel, 64.
Kathleen Spanel, 64.(cass county sheriff's office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Texas (KLTV) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says that a woman who walked away from her home on Sept. 18 is still missing.

Katherine Spanel, 64, walked away from her home that day without her medicine, ID, food, water, or money. She is said to be easily confused and suffers from hallucinations, but she is non-violent.

She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans and sneakers. She has blue eyes and gray short, thin hair. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds. She was possibly walking toward Hwy 77 when she left home, which is on County Road 3214.

Along with Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens have been looking for Spanel.

If you have any information about Spanel or think you have seen her, please call the sheriff’s office at 903-756-7511.

Kathleen Spanel, 64, has still not been located.
Kathleen Spanel, 64, has still not been located.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview woman killed after hitting pickup stopped on I-20 shoulder
UPDATE: Abducted child and suspect dead after chase in Rosenberg
Tyler police are looking for a vehicle that struck two pedestrians and then fled the scene very...
Car hits 2 pedestrians near Cascades on Halloween eve, flees scene
Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer
Gregg County restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab prepares to reopen
Gregg County restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab prepares to reopen

Latest News

Investigation reveals fire at Overton church building started in kitchen
SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects
SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects
Gregg County Historical Museum
Grant to help Gregg County Historical Museum make repairs
Longview Mayor Andy Mack delivered the annual State of the City address.
Demographics, economy discussed at Longview State of the City address