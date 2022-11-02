Car crashes into ditch after wreck with semi on Tyler Loop 323

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A truck tractor struck a car carrying two childrden on NNE Loop 323 near CR 376 Wednesday morning.

The truck tractor was in the left lane but merged right to avoid striking another truck in the center turn lane; it then collided with a car driven by a mother with two children in the right lane according to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton.

The car was thrown off course and wrecked into a ditch, but Sgt. Albritton said there were no injuries.

A truck tractor struck a car carrying two childrden on NNE Loop 323 near CR 376 Wednesday morning. (KLTV/Lexi Vennetti)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.