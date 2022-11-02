Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Car crashes into ditch after wreck with semi on Tyler Loop 323

A truck tractor struck a car carrying two childrden on NNE Loop 323 near CR 376 Wednesday...
A truck tractor struck a car carrying two childrden on NNE Loop 323 near CR 376 Wednesday morning.(KLTV/Lexi Vennetti)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A truck tractor struck a car carrying two childrden on NNE Loop 323 near CR 376 Wednesday morning.

The truck tractor was in the left lane but merged right to avoid striking another truck in the center turn lane; it then collided with a car driven by a mother with two children in the right lane according to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton.

The car was thrown off course and wrecked into a ditch, but Sgt. Albritton said there were no injuries.

A truck tractor struck a car carrying two childrden on NNE Loop 323 near CR 376 Wednesday...
A truck tractor struck a car carrying two childrden on NNE Loop 323 near CR 376 Wednesday morning.(KLTV/Lexi Vennetti)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview woman killed after hitting pickup stopped on I-20 shoulder
UPDATE: Abducted child and suspect dead after chase in Rosenberg
Tyler police are looking for a vehicle that struck two pedestrians and then fled the scene very...
Car hits 2 pedestrians near Cascades on Halloween eve, flees scene
Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer
Gregg County restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab prepares to reopen
Gregg County restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab prepares to reopen

Latest News

2-vehicle crash causes Lufkin traffic light outage
2-vehicle crash causes Lufkin traffic light outage
Longview woman killed after hitting pickup stopped on I-20 shoulder
Elkhart ISD is reporting a bus carrying high-school cheerleaders to a football game in Clifton...
15 injured in rollover wreck on Elkhart bus carrying cheerleaders
TRAFFIC ALERT: Diesel spill causes closure on southbound Loop 287 feeder road