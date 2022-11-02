Caldwell Arts Academy celebrates Dia de los Muertos

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The traditional Mexican holiday called Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, went local Tuesday night, and Caldwell Arts Academy took part in the celebration.

The holiday is about reuniting the living with the dead and remembering loved ones who have passed away. It is traditionally a two-day holiday, with celebrations on November 1 and 2.

“We have a huge Hispanic population in East Texas and more than a third of our school at Caldwell is Hispanic, and we want to celebrate their culture and let them know how much we value it,” says Caldwell Arts Academy Visual Arts elementary school teacher Jennifer Vaughn.

The school celebrated with performances by Folklorico and Aztec dancers, an artisan market, cultural desserts, face paintings, and visual artwork made by students.

Vaughn said, “Every grade level learned about Dia de los Muertos. We hit specific mediums and techniques as we go along, and so by the end of their career here, students are well versed in the celebration.”

And of course, an ofrenda, or the offering place in a home altar, is displayed. Caldwell student Mia Barron says her family made an ofrenda for her grandmother and added a variety of items to it.

“We put a lot of their favorite things and their pictures and food and marigolds on the ground,” said Mia.

Vaughn tells us the event is always a great way to teach students the Mexican culture, as well as getting the community involved in something special.

