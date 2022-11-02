Bryan woman celebrates turning 102 years old

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman celebrated her 102nd Birthday Tuesday, surrounded by friends and family.

Betty Barton was born on November 1, 1920. Her two children took her to lunch Tuesday to celebrate at Maria Mias. After, Barton was surprised with a cake and a gathering of friends at her living facility.

Barton lives at PARC at Traditions where staff say she continues to be a bright light at the facility.

“Not frequently do you get a resident that lives this long and is still able to ambulate and participate in activities and so forth. And we hope that the enriched activities and the enriched food that we have here and the camaraderie she has with our friends here helps her celebrate right,” Jill Steco, the Wellness and Engagement Director, said.

Barton says she tries to eat well and does physical therapy. But, her daughter says the self-proclaimed healthy diet consists of french fries and of course cake for her birthday.

