Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Bryan woman celebrates turning 102 years old

Betty Barton was born on November 1, 1920.
Betty Barton was born on November 1, 1920.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman celebrated her 102nd Birthday Tuesday, surrounded by friends and family.

Betty Barton was born on November 1, 1920. Her two children took her to lunch Tuesday to celebrate at Maria Mias. After, Barton was surprised with a cake and a gathering of friends at her living facility.

Barton lives at PARC at Traditions where staff say she continues to be a bright light at the facility.

“Not frequently do you get a resident that lives this long and is still able to ambulate and participate in activities and so forth. And we hope that the enriched activities and the enriched food that we have here and the camaraderie she has with our friends here helps her celebrate right,” Jill Steco, the Wellness and Engagement Director, said.

Barton says she tries to eat well and does physical therapy. But, her daughter says the self-proclaimed healthy diet consists of french fries and of course cake for her birthday.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview woman killed after hitting pickup stopped on I-20 shoulder
UPDATE: Abducted child and suspect dead after chase in Rosenberg
Tyler police are looking for a vehicle that struck two pedestrians and then fled the scene very...
Car hits 2 pedestrians near Cascades on Halloween eve, flees scene
Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer
Gregg County restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab prepares to reopen
Gregg County restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab prepares to reopen

Latest News

SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects
SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects
Nacogdoches city council
City staff to represent Nacogdoches for Texas legislative session
City staff to represent Nacogdoches for Texas legislative session
City staff to represent Nacogdoches for Texas legislative session
2-vehicle crash causes Lufkin traffic light outage
2-vehicle crash causes Lufkin traffic light outage
2-vehicle crash causes Lufkin traffic light outage
2-vehicle crash causes Lufkin traffic light outage