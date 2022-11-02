Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Boil water notice issued for Marion County Mims Water Supply customers

(WCJB)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued due to an 8″ line break on FM 729 that caused reduced water pressure.

This notice affects customers east of Big Oaks Subdivision on FM 729 to Alley Creek Park area, all county roads off of FM 729 within this service area, Deer Cove, Woodland Shores, and Alley Creek Park.

Residents should boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact General Manager and Operator David Oney at 903-601-2746 or Office Manager Paula Hathcoat at 903-601-2155. You may also contact the Mims business office, located at 12688 FM 729, at 903-755-3185, during business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview woman killed after hitting pickup stopped on I-20 shoulder
UPDATE: Abducted child and suspect dead after chase in Rosenberg
Tyler police are looking for a vehicle that struck two pedestrians and then fled the scene very...
Car hits 2 pedestrians near Cascades on Halloween eve, flees scene
Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer
Gregg County restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab prepares to reopen
Gregg County restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab prepares to reopen

Latest News

Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
East Texas health experts warn flu season is ramping up early
East Texas health experts warn flu season is ramping up early
Crusin' for a Cure in East Texas to raise awareness of fight against breast cancer
Cruise for a Cure in East Texas to raise awareness of fight against breast cancer
Boil water notice rescinded for Warren City