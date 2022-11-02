Boil water notice issued for Marion County Mims Water Supply customers

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued due to an 8″ line break on FM 729 that caused reduced water pressure.

This notice affects customers east of Big Oaks Subdivision on FM 729 to Alley Creek Park area, all county roads off of FM 729 within this service area, Deer Cove, Woodland Shores, and Alley Creek Park.

Residents should boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact General Manager and Operator David Oney at 903-601-2746 or Office Manager Paula Hathcoat at 903-601-2155. You may also contact the Mims business office, located at 12688 FM 729, at 903-755-3185, during business hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

