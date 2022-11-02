Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
21-year-old gets 50 years for death of woman at Tyler home

Javier Valenzuela-Avila (Source: Smith County jail website)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 21-year-old man accused of stabbing and killing a woman at a Tyler home in 2021 has pleaded guilty to murder.

Javier Valenzuela-Avila was in the courtroom of Judge Jack Skeen Jr. Wednesday to make the plea. He pleaded guilty to the murder charge and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Valenzuela-Avilla was indicted on the first-degree murder charge on Dec. 2, 2021 by a Smith County grand jury.

Valenzuela-Avila was arrested in September 2021 after Laura Garcia, 25, was found dead inside a home in the 1300 block of East Dawson Street in Tyler. According to police, Garcia had been stabbed.

Valenzuela-Avila will receive credit for 424 days in jail.

