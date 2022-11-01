Week 11 Redzone Game of the Week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Alright good evening and welcome to sports. We begin with the Redzone Game of the week. Got a district title on the line for this one. It’s going to be between Kilgore and Chapel Hill.

R.E. Saint John Stadium in Kilgore will be the site of the 9-4A DI, known around here as the District of Doom, Championship game with Kilgore hosting Chapel Hill. Both teams are 7-2 on the season and 5-0 in district play. The winner will be the one-seed heading into the playoffs with the loser taking the 2-seed.

The other two playoff spots in the District of Doom are set with Lindale taking the three-seed and Palestine taking the 4-seed. Kilgore has outscored their district opponents 206-70. Chapel Hill gave up more points at 125 but has also scored more with 272.

These two squads are familiar with each other. Last season, Kilgore beat Chapel Hill 41-20 in the regular season, but then lost to their district rivals 41-35 in a Black Friday playoff game in overtime. Kickoff in Kilgore is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday night. So get ready for that one, the Redzone Game of the Week.

