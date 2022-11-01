Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Skies are partly cloudy this afternoon, and for some, there is some light rain with the cloud cover. A low chance for rain and the clouds will continue this afternoon in Deep East Texas, though northern counties may be looking at mostly sunny skies. High temperatures this afternoon will be close to normal for the first of November, around 75 degrees today, with the normal being 73 degrees. Tonight, expect some clearing of the skies, temperatures cooling into the 60s, and eventually the 50s overnight. For the rest of the work week, afternoon temperatures will run above normal, in the upper 70s, near 80 degrees in some areas.

We are still expecting our next cold front and storm system to arrive on Friday, unfortunately impacting high school football yet again. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into the area Friday afternoon, continuing into the first half of Saturday. There remains some uncertainty on the strength and intensity of this storm system; however, the Storm Prediction Center is outlining part of East Texas in their severe weather outlook for Friday. Activity on radar should come to an end in East Texas on Saturday, then we will be able to start drying out. Sunday looks mostly sunny, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Then, on Monday, we are watching the possibility for more rain to start the work week. This chance is low right now, but I do not know that many will be complaining about the rain as the drought persists in East Texas. The unfortunate part of it is, of course, the impacts to football and other activities across the area. Have a great Tuesday.

