Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon. Chance for rain in Deep East Texas.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon. Chance for rain in Deep East Texas.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Skies are partly cloudy this afternoon, and for some, there is some light rain with the cloud cover. A low chance for rain and the clouds will continue this afternoon in Deep East Texas, though northern counties may be looking at mostly sunny skies. High temperatures this afternoon will be close to normal for the first of November, around 75 degrees today, with the normal being 73 degrees. Tonight, expect some clearing of the skies, temperatures cooling into the 60s, and eventually the 50s overnight. For the rest of the work week, afternoon temperatures will run above normal, in the upper 70s, near 80 degrees in some areas.

We are still expecting our next cold front and storm system to arrive on Friday, unfortunately impacting high school football yet again. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into the area Friday afternoon, continuing into the first half of Saturday. There remains some uncertainty on the strength and intensity of this storm system; however, the Storm Prediction Center is outlining part of East Texas in their severe weather outlook for Friday. Activity on radar should come to an end in East Texas on Saturday, then we will be able to start drying out. Sunday looks mostly sunny, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Then, on Monday, we are watching the possibility for more rain to start the work week. This chance is low right now, but I do not know that many will be complaining about the rain as the drought persists in East Texas. The unfortunate part of it is, of course, the impacts to football and other activities across the area. Have a great Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer
DPS releases name of pedestrian killed on Highway 31 in Tyler
Load carried by truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview
Load carried by truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview
A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday.
Historic house catches fire in Tyler, cause unknown

Latest News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 11/1/22
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 11-1-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 11-1-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 11-1-22
The Time Change is THIS WEEKEND!!!
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips