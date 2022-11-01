Teenagers wounded during shooting at Halloween party at Waco community center

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting that left two teenagers wounded during a Halloween party Saturday night at the South Terrace Community Center.

It happened at about 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 29. Two individuals, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, suffered gunshot wounds, police said. “Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay,” officials told KWTX.

No arrest has been made.

The community center is located in the 2600 block of S. 12th Street.

