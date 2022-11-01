Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Police respond to report of officers shot in Newark, NJ

Video taken from news helicopters showed police officers in tactical gear staging on streets in...
Video taken from news helicopters showed police officers in tactical gear staging on streets in the neighborhood and searching at least one rooftop.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Police in Newark, New Jersey, were responding to a report of officers shot Tuesday in a residential neighborhood about a mile west of the city’s airport.

Details on the number of officers injured or the extent of their injuries weren’t immediately available.

Video taken from news helicopters showed police officers in tactical gear staging on streets in the neighborhood and searching at least one rooftop.

Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement that he was monitoring “an unfolding situation in Newark,” but didn’t immediately share details.

“I am in touch with local authorities and the state is providing resources as requested. We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer
DPS releases name of pedestrian killed on Highway 31 in Tyler
Load carried by truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview
Load carried by truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview
A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday.
Historic house catches fire in Tyler, cause unknown

Latest News

RSV pediatric hospitalizations are on the rise across the country.
Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38
Overdraft fees getting less expensive, but still used by the majority of banks
A Houston driver says his car was destroyed In a road rage attack after a minor crash.
Driver has car ripped apart, rammed in road rage incident: ‘He was going crazy’
An additional 17 unmarked graves were found in the search for victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race...
Officials find 17 additional unmarked graves connected to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre