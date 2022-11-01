Palestine man allegedly caught breaking into store

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Police arrested a Palestine man allegedly caught in the act stealing from a convenience store early Saturday morning.

Just after 4:30 a.m., Palestine police responded to Kim’s #3 convenience store in the 2300 block of West Oak in reference to a burglary alarm.

James Weatherford, 66, was seen inside the store and was found holding a crowbar in one hand and a knife in the other, according to a police statement. Weatherford was taken into custody without incident.

Police said further investigation revealed that Weatherford set off the alarm when he entered the store, then attempted to break into the store’s ATM machine.

Weatherford was booked into the Anderson County Jail for burglary of a building and for an outstanding warrant for violating probation for possession of a controlled substance.

“We respond to a lot of burglary alarms,” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said, “most of which are false alarms. This is a good example that officers never know what they are going to find when they arrive to these calls.”

