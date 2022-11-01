Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Happy Halloween. The weather was perfect for our little Trick-or-Treaters this evening. Overnight, we are anticipating an increase in the clouds and some patchy fog to develop along with a few light showers...just a few and mainly south of Hwy 79. No significant accumulations expected. Most will stay dry. Decreasing clouds during the afternoon on Tuesday will give way to a fairly nice afternoon. Sunshine on Wednesday, partly cloudy skies on Thursday, then mostly cloudy to cloudy skies on Friday and Saturday. A cold front on Saturday afternoon ushers in more rain to our area beginning on Friday afternoon and continues through much of the day on Saturday. Another inch of rain is possible. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible with the frontal passage on Saturday. We have raised the Disruptive Weather Outlook to HIGH for Saturday because of this possibility. Stay tuned for more details. Sunday and Monday appear to be fairly nice days. Nothing too cool and nothing too warm expected temperature-wise through the next 7 days. Again, Happy Halloween.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.