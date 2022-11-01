Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out with some clouds and even a few isolated showers in Deep East Texas.  This light rain will be gone by late morning with gradually clearing skies into the late afternoon.  Temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 70s with light winds.  More sunshine tomorrow with temperatures in the upper 70s again and then temperatures hit the lower 80s for the end of the work week.  Clouds increase during the day Friday with a chance for thunderstorms by Friday night.  That chance for rain increases overnight into early Saturday morning.  Rain looks to come to an end by late morning Saturday and cooler temperatures return for the weekend.

