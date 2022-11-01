Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Longview woman killed after hitting pickup stopped on I-20 shoulder

(Texas DPS)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A car crashed into a truck on the shoulder of I-20, killing one driver and leaving the other injured.

On Oct. 30 at about 3:15 a.m., Nina L. Allen, 26, of Longview, was traveling east on I-20 in a Toyota Corolla when she struck a Ford F-150 that was disabled from a previous crash on the shoulder of the road, according to a DPS report. The crash happened about 3 miles east of Longview.

The release states Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the F-150, Hunter J. Fuller, 19, of Forney, was transported to a hospital in Longview with non-incapacitating injuries, DPS said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer
DPS releases name of pedestrian killed on Highway 31 in Tyler
Load carried by truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview
Load carried by truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview
A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday.
Historic house catches fire in Tyler, cause unknown

Latest News

Crawfish Cove Owner Heather Goettle
Gregg County restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab prepares to reopen
East Texas health experts warn flu season is ramping up early
East Texas health experts warn flu season is ramping up early
Tyler Police Department
Car hits 2 pedestrians near Cascades on Halloween eve, flees scene
James Weatherford, 66, was seen inside the store and was found holding a crowbar in one hand...
Palestine man allegedly caught breaking into store