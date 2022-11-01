Longview woman killed after hitting pickup stopped on I-20 shoulder

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A car crashed into a truck on the shoulder of I-20, killing one driver and leaving the other injured.

On Oct. 30 at about 3:15 a.m., Nina L. Allen, 26, of Longview, was traveling east on I-20 in a Toyota Corolla when she struck a Ford F-150 that was disabled from a previous crash on the shoulder of the road, according to a DPS report. The crash happened about 3 miles east of Longview.

The release states Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the F-150, Hunter J. Fuller, 19, of Forney, was transported to a hospital in Longview with non-incapacitating injuries, DPS said.

