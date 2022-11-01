Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Jury: Noel Martin guilty of Murder

Noel Martin murder trial.
Noel Martin murder trial.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County Jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of Noel Martin, accused of killing his neighbor, Martin Jones, in October, 2021.

Our crews at the Wichita County Courthouse say a verdict was reached Tuesday.

Noel Martin was found guilty of Murder, and Guilty of the unlawful possession of a firearm. Court went into a break before the punishment phase was set to begin.

Previous Coverage: Noel Martin murder trial begins

Prosecutors said Noel Martin shot the husband and father of three during an argument at the Evergreen Mobile Home community on Oct. 9, 2021. Jones died five days later at United Regional.

Defense attorneys are arguing that Noel Martin should not be charged with murder. They acknowledge Noel Martin shot the victim, but said the victim died from an unrelated medical issue, not from the gunshot wounds he received five days earlier.

At the time of the shooting, police said the victim accused Noel Martin of damaging both his house and car.

Witnesses said Noel Martin and the victim had a contentious relationship, frequently arguing and even trading punches in the past.

Stick with News Channel 6 for the latest developments.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer
DPS releases name of pedestrian killed on Highway 31 in Tyler
Load carried by truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview
Load carried by truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview
A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday.
Historic house catches fire in Tyler, cause unknown

Latest News

Crawfish Cove Owner Heather Goettle
Gregg County restaurant hit by 18-wheeler cab prepares to reopen
East Texas health experts warn flu season is ramping up early
East Texas health experts warn flu season is ramping up early
Longview woman killed after hitting pickup stopped on I-20 shoulder
Tyler Police Department
Car hits 2 pedestrians near Cascades on Halloween eve, flees scene
James Weatherford, 66, was seen inside the store and was found holding a crowbar in one hand...
Palestine man allegedly caught breaking into store