Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Injured Troup football player responding to therapy sessions

Cooper Reid
Cooper Reid(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, continues to make progress in the hospital, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. Reid has resumed his therapy sessions and is responding well.

The sessions resumed after Cooper spent a week in the hospital. His therapy included time on the tilt table, allowing him to get into a vertical position and engage his ankles and feet. His therapist was apparently pleased with the progress made. The update also said that cooper was able to communicate by answering yes and no questions and indicated he remembers where is and that he was not in pain. However, the update also noted that Cooper is experiencing erratic sleep patterns and double vision.

Cooper may soon be taken off his trach tube and doctors discussed adjusting his nutrition so that he can potentially begin regaining weight and muscle.

Previous reporting:

Injured Troup football player Cooper Reid making progress in Houston

Troup High School football player suffers head injury during game

Troup High School football player ‘continues to heal’ from head injury during game

Troup community holds vigil for Cooper Reid

Injured Troup player breathing on his own, making progress

Troup community continues to pray for Cooper Reid following head injury on the football field

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer
DPS releases name of pedestrian killed on Highway 31 in Tyler
Load carried by truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview
Load carried by truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview
A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday.
Historic house catches fire in Tyler, cause unknown

Latest News

Red Zone Week 11 Schedule
“We are thankful that everyone survived the bus accident from Friday evening,” Smith said.
Elkhart students released from hospital following bus rollover
9-1-17 Redzone Part 3
Week 11 Redzone Game of the Week
Week 11 Game of Week
Kilgore hosts Chapel Hill for District of Doom championship in Game of Week