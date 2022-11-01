Injured Troup football player responding to therapy sessions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, continues to make progress in the hospital, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. Reid has resumed his therapy sessions and is responding well.

The sessions resumed after Cooper spent a week in the hospital. His therapy included time on the tilt table, allowing him to get into a vertical position and engage his ankles and feet. His therapist was apparently pleased with the progress made. The update also said that cooper was able to communicate by answering yes and no questions and indicated he remembers where is and that he was not in pain. However, the update also noted that Cooper is experiencing erratic sleep patterns and double vision.

Cooper may soon be taken off his trach tube and doctors discussed adjusting his nutrition so that he can potentially begin regaining weight and muscle.

