First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday evening through Saturday morning

Patchy Fog again overnight. More sunshine on Wed. Strong/Severe Storms Fri PM/Sat AM.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday evening through Saturday morning as a moderately strong cold front moves across ETX from West to East starting late on Friday evening and pushes through near dawn on Saturday morning.

Along and out ahead of this front, strong to severe storms are expected. At this time, we are expecting strong/gusty thunderstorm winds of 60-70 mph to be the main/primary threat. Other threats exist. An isolated tornado or two will be possible along with some pockets of hail near 1-inch or larger. As this cold front moves through, 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible with a slight possibility of some minor flash flooding in a few areas that normally have a tendency to flood.

The Slight Risk, or 15 percent chance of strong/severe storms within 25 miles of any point, from the Storm Predication Center (Yellow Area) may move farther east as we head into the day on Saturday and it could cover most, if not all, of East Texas. As we get closer to the frontal passage, we will have more details on the threats that we could see in East Texas. Please stay tuned for more details.

